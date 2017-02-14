Poshard resigns as president of Morthland College in West Frankfort

Dr. Glenn Poshard has resigned as president of Morthland College less than three months after he accepted the job.

The Morthland College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Poshard to the top spot, effective Feb. 13, 2017.

According to a spokeswoman for the college, Poshard resigned on April 26.

Poshard retired as president of Southern Illinois University in 2014. He's also served on the board at John A. Logan College.

Morthland College is in its sixth academic year.

The Morthland College Board of Trustees released the following statement:

"Like every other higher education institution in the region, Morthland College has been under financial strain this semester. Numerous colleges around the country have been put in the same financial position. We are thankful that less than a handful of positions have had to be eliminated at the college, and the education our students have been receiving has not been affected in any way. "The college is currently under the leadership of Dr. Timothy Morthland, who, because of his belief in this institution and his community, has ensured that faith-based education in Southern Illinois continues until this situation is rectified, through the generosity of the Morthland Foundation. "We are deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by our dedicated staff, as many have agreed to take pay cuts and some even forgo salaries altogether to continue educating our students, as we await funding we expected in January. "As we approach the end of our spring semester, we are also thankful for the generosity of our donors, who have aided our Patriots to the tune of $320,000 in scholarships this school year. "At our Awards Night this week, we celebrated the tremendous academic achievements of our students such as Dennis Carlson of Goreville, our Computer Information Systems Student of Year, who said he chose Morthland College because of the Christian foundation it provides. "We are looking forward to graduation ceremonies May 13, when Jon Marc Girardeau of Mobile, Alabama, one of the first members of our Patriot baseball team, will receive his Business Administration degree, along with our other graduates. "We have great faith that Morthland College will continue forging on, as we process applications for our seventh academic year at a record rate."

