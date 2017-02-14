SIU chapter of Annuitants Association offering scholarships

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale chapter of the Annuitants Association is offering four $1,000 scholarships to SIU undergraduates.

Students who have completed two semesters with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.4 and will be a junior or senior during the fall 2017 semester are eligible.

Applicants should submit two letters of support from a faculty member or dean with their online application.

The deadline to apply is March 1.

Scholarship winners will be announced at the SIU Carbondale Annuitants Association spring meeting on April 27.

Additional information about the scholarship can be found by clicking here.

