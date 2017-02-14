SIU chapter of Annuitants Association offering scholarships

Investigators were able to recover some of the victim's money and medicine.
President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a press conference on Thursday, May 18.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry will halt operation from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
The Heartland is gearing up for the total solar eclipse that is happening on August 21.
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.
