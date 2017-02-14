This week in music: 1978 Stayin' Alive

Let's head back to the days of disco and Saturday Night Fever.

We're talking about the winter and spring of 1978. The soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever was the number one album and these were the songs at the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

At number five was a ballad by Dan Hill. Sometimes When We Touch would peak at number three and was the biggest hit of Hill's career.

Queen was in the number four position with the double sided hit: We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions. To this day, We Will Rock you is an anthem sporting events while We Are the Champions has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Queen closed their concerts with the two songs played back-to-back.

Billy Joel was at number three with his first major hit. Just The Way You Are was from his album, The Stranger. The following year the song won Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

At number two was Andy Gibb with the second hit of his career. Love Is Thicker Than Water was mostly written by Andy's older brother Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. It features Joe Walsh of the Eagle on guitar. It would go on to become Andy Gibb's second straight number one hit.

But his brothers were keeping Andy out of the top spot this week in '78. We mentioned the movie Saturday Night Fever earlier, well one of the biggest songs from that movie was in the number one spot. Stayin' Alive became The Bee Gees signature hit. The song was not even intended to be released as a single, but after a trailer for Saturday Night Fever was played in theaters featuring John Travolta walking down a street with Stayin' Alive playing, phone lines to radio stations became jammed with requests.

