February 15 celebrity birthdays

She's a British actress who first gained fame in the James Bond movie Live and Let Die. Years later she starred in the CBS series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Jane Seymour is 66 today.

You may not recognize his face, but you know his creations. He's responsible for Bart, Homer, Marge and the Simpson gang. He's also responsible for Futurama. Matt Groening is 63 today.

She's a Grammy winning singer whose hits include: Midnight Blue, Don't Cry Out Loud and You Should Hear How She Talks About You. Melissa Manchester is 66 today.

She's an R&B singer who was featured on 50 Cent's single Candy Shop. Her real name is Olivia Longott, but as a recording artist she simply goes by Olivia and she's 36 today.

