Four things you need to know on 2/14

It's Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Be prepared for some light showers this morning as you walk out the door. It will remain mostly cloudy today, and the best chance of rain will be in the Bootheel, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with highs in the 50s.

Making Headlines:

Kentucky teen death: A 15-year-old boy in Caldwell County, Kentucky is dead after reports of shots fired. There are no suspects at this time, but police say they are currently following leads.

Cape car crash: A car flipped over a wall from a back street and onto the parking lot of Logan's Steakhouse in Cape Girardeau last night. The driver was injured and taken to a hospital. Police are continuing to investigate.

Disneyland parking lot fire: A fire broke out in Disneyland's main parking structure that burned eight cars and caused seven people to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Trump national security adviser resigns: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned late last night, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

