CAPTURED: Suspect wanted for murder in Princeton, KY in custody

The theme of this year's "Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment" program at Southeast Missouri State University is "Summer of the Eclipse 2017."
A Marion, Illinois man is behind bars facing drug and weapons charges after authorities executed a search warrant of his home.
Jurors have found a suburban St. Louis man guilty of attempting to hire someone kill a witness in a separate homicide case against him.
The Illinois Senate returns to work after a stormy day in which Democrats pushed ahead with votes on the "grand bargain" budget compromise.
Subscription meal services Hello Fresh and Blue Apron deliver just the right amount of food to your door to cook three meals for two, but is it worth the cost?
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.
