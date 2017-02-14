CAPTURED: Suspect wanted for murder in Princeton, KY in custody

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department, a 20-year-old wanted in connection to the murder of a teen in Princeton, Kentucky has been located and arrested.

Deshaun La'Keith Palmer, also known as Shaun P., of Madisonville was wanted on a murder charge in the shooting death of De'Aryn Hamilton, 15, of Princeton, on Monday, Feb. 13.

He was located Sunday, Feb. 26 in Hopkins County, Kentucky and taken into custody without incident.

Palmer is now in the Caldwell County Jail.

A juvenile has also been arrested and charged in connection to the crime.

The 17-year-old faces a charge of robbery 1st degree. That person's name is not being released.

Hamilton was a student at Caldwell County High School.

A vigil was held at the First Baptist Church in Princeton on Tuesday after school.

Officers say they responded to a report of shots fired around 8:11 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived on the scene they found Hamilton lying in the middle of the road in front of 312 North Seminary.

Hamilton was taken to Caldwell County EMS to Caldwell County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and followed leads throughout the night and are continuing to do so.

Authorities say they believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals and do not believe that the there is a public safety concern.

