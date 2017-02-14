SIU to host Student Experimental Environmental Education Conference

Southern Illinois University will host the Student Experimental Environmental Education Conference beginning March 10.

The conference will run through March 12 and its goal is to give students, professional teachers and informal educators a practical environmental experience.

Michelle Nichols, master educator at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, will be the keynote speaker. Adler will talk about the total solar eclipse that will happen on August 21.

SIU is located very near the point of the longest duration for the eclipse and also sits at the solar eclipse crossroads since the center lines of totality for the 2017 and April 8, 2024 eclipses intersect over Carbondale's Cedar Lake.

SIU is partnering with NASA Eclipse 2017 and the Adler Planetarium to present a variety of events, including a public viewing of the eclipse, at Saluki Stadium on August 21.

The three day conference at SIU's Touch of Nature Environmental Center will also include a guided paddle through the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge. There will be a variety of workshops, concurrent presentations, field trips and certification options. The cost is $100 for the three days. The price includes access to all sessions and meals. The field trips and certificates are available at an additional cost. Lodging is available at Touch of Nature at a discounted price with options ranging from $20-$75 per person, per night.

The deadline to register for the conference is March 3.

For more information or to register click here, call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.

