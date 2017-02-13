Heartland basketball scores from Monday 2/13

Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball Carbondale-11...
Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 5/17. H.S. Baseball District Finals Class 1 Valley-6 Leopold-4 Class 2 Campbell-15 S. Pemiscot-19 Van Buren-9 Ellington-6 H.S. Soccer District Semifinals (Girls) Class 1 Dist. 1 St. Vincent-9 Valley-0 Saxony Lutheran-4 Kelly-0 Frontier League Florence-8 Southern Illinois-2 College Softball NISC Illinois State-2 Murray State-0 Michigan State-10 Murray State-0 UT Martin-0 Alabama State-3 H.S. Baseball Carbondale-11...
Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer, Chris Carter added a two-run shot and CC Sabathia got back on track as the New York Yankees rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer, Chris Carter added a two-run shot and CC Sabathia got back on track as the New York Yankees rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
The St. Louis Blues are not bringing back assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin next season.
The St. Louis Blues are not bringing back assistant coaches Ray Bennett, Steve Thomas, Rick Wilson and Ty Conklin next season.