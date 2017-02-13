Heartland basketball scores from Monday 2/13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Monday 2/13

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Jackson-47
Saxony Lutheran-45

Delta-54
Campbell-26

Chaffee-39
Notre Dame-67

Oran-62
St. Vincent-48

Woodland-47
Greenville-37

(Boys)

St. Vincent-72
Fredericktown-54

