McCracken Co., KY recycling center building total loss after fire

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A recycling center building in McCracken County, Kentucky is a total loss after a fire on Monday evening, February 13.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the call came in around 6 p.m.

The fire was in a large, metal storage building at Mason's Recycling on Old Mayfield Road. It possibly contained paper products.

No one was injured and no word yet on a cause.

As of 9 p.m., fire crews with the Hendron and Lone Oak Fire Departments were still on scene.

