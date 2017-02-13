Car flips over wall in Cape Girardeau, driver cited for DWI

The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th.
Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.
Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.
The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower. Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower.
The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower. Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower.
On Tuesday, May 23 Baptist Health Paducah physicians will demonstrate the da Vinci Surgical System from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a “Robotic Showcase”, in the Larry Barton Atrium.
On Tuesday, May 23 Baptist Health Paducah physicians will demonstrate the da Vinci Surgical System from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a “Robotic Showcase”, in the Larry Barton Atrium.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.