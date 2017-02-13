Car flips over wall in Cape Girardeau, driver cited for DWI

A Perryville man faces charges after he flipped his car in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, Jamond Rush, 23, was driving when his car flipped over a wall from a back street and onto the parking lot of Logan's Steakhouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, February 13.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, it happened around 8 p.m.

Investigators say Rush fled the scene, but was found and taken to the hospital.

The wall is estimated to be about 12-15 feet tall.

Rush was cited for driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.