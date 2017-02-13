SEMO set to observe Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Beginning Monday, Feb. 20, Southeast Missouri State University plans to observe Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

The week's events will begin on Monday with an eating disorders recovery panel at 5:30 p.m. in the University Center Redhawks Room. Participants will listen to the recovery experiences of several who have overcome eating disorders and how they learned to cope. Mary Ann Farmer, a counselor with expertise in the prevention and treatment of eating disorders will be present to facilitate discussion and answer questions.

Katie Diebold, a registered dietician with Chartwells Dining Services at the university, will discuss the basics of healthy eating and positive body image at a presentation on Tuesday, Feb. 21, starting at 5:30 p.m. Diebold earned her dietetics degree from Southeast Missouri State University and completed a dietetic internship with Chartwells. She then worked with SoutheastHEALTH after passing her registered dietician exam. Currently, she is pursuing a master's degree at Southeast.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, there will be a showing of the documentary "Someday Melissa" at noon in Crisp Hall, Room 125. The documentary chronicles the story of 19-year-old Melissa Avrin who lost her life to an eating disorder. Created by Melissa’s mother Judy, the film was inspired by the writings in Melissa’s journal. That evening, Jessica Rawson will present a free Hip Hop Zumba class at 5:30 p.m. and Rebecca Hurt will present a free Body Barre class at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center Group Fitness Studio.

Southeast dietetic interns will give a presentation titled “Getting Healthy with Mindful Moderation” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the University Center Redhawks Room. The presentation will focus on living a healthy lifestyle in the maze of unhealthy choices.

Concluding the week will be a cooking demonstration at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 in the Dearmont Hall kitchen. At this session, members of the Southeast Student Dietetic Association will demonstrate how to prepare and cook some easy nutrient dense meals. Samples and recipes will be provided from this event.

Throughout the week, free and anonymous screenings from University Counseling Services staff and volunteers will be available for those wishing to determine whether they may be at risk for developing an eating disorder. These screenings will be available for 30 minutes before each event, except the two group fitness classes on Feb. 22.

The week’s events are sponsored by the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success, the College of Health and Human Services, Counseling and Disability Services, the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology, the Department of Communication Disorders, the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation, the Department of Human Environmental Studies, the Department of Nursing, the Department of Social Work, the Department of Psychology, the Department of Theatre and Dance, Recreation Services, the Southeast Department of Athletics and the student Dietetic Association.

For further information on the week’s events, contact Sara Wagganer, assistant director of fitness and wellness at Southeast who chairs the Eating Disorders Awareness Week Committee, at swagganer@semo.edu or (573)-651-2367.

