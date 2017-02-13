SEMO set to observe Eating Disorders Awareness Week

High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
A Heartland lawmaker is asking for community support at a closed industrial factory during a visit by the Missouri governor.
A Heartland lawmaker is asking for community support at a closed industrial factory during a visit by the Missouri governor.
Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for the public's help identifying a truck involved in a theft at Heuer and Son on South Kingshighway.
Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for the public's help identifying a truck involved in a theft at Heuer and Son on South Kingshighway.
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile marker 51 are back open after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, May 18.
Both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at mile marker 51 are back open after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois on Thursday afternoon, May 18.
A Union City High School graduate takes the first step in his military career.
A Union City High School graduate takes the first step in his military career.
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
One person has died in a rollover crash in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.