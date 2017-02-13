Study: Heartland's favorite Valentine's Day gifts, treats

A website recently conducted a study of the top Valentine's Day gifts across the United States.

Offers.com says it analyzed hundreds of gift-related keywords to find out what gifts are more popular over the Valentine's Day period versus the rest of the year.

Here are the top desired gifts for Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee residents, according to them:

Missouri

Roses Teddy bear Costume jewelry Silver hoop rings Commitment rings

Illinois

Chocolate diamond ring Promise ring Box of chocolates Charm bracelet Locket

Kentucky

Roses Teddy bear Promise ring Box of chocolates Silver earrings

Tennessee

Roses Box of chocolates Round diamond earrings Eternity ring Heart jewelry

