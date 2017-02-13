Study: Heartland's favorite Valentine's Day gifts, treats - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Study: Heartland's favorite Valentine's Day gifts, treats

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

A website recently conducted a study of the top Valentine's Day gifts across the United States.

Offers.com says it analyzed hundreds of gift-related keywords to find out what gifts are more popular over the Valentine's Day period versus the rest of the year.

Here are the top desired gifts for Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee residents, according to them:

Missouri

  1. Roses
  2. Teddy bear
  3. Costume jewelry
  4. Silver hoop rings
  5. Commitment rings

Illinois

  1. Chocolate diamond ring
  2. Promise ring
  3. Box of chocolates
  4. Charm bracelet
  5. Locket

Kentucky

  1. Roses
  2. Teddy bear
  3. Promise ring
  4. Box of chocolates
  5. Silver earrings

Tennessee

  1. Roses
  2. Box of chocolates
  3. Round diamond earrings
  4. Eternity ring
  5. Heart jewelry

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:12:18 GMT

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

  • More Missourians need to buckle up!

    More Missourians need to buckle up!

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:11:35 GMT

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

  • Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:09:23 GMT

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly