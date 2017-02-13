Tamms, IL man fends off feral dogs to save his own - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tamms, IL man fends off feral dogs to save his own

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
TAMMS, IL (KFVS) -

Some people in Tamms, Illinois say a pack of feral dogs pose a danger to pets and children in the small, rural town.

On Monday morning, one man said he fought off a pack of 12 dogs to save his own.

Authorities say Joseph Ashley's dog, named "Lucky," was attacked in his front yard.

Ashley said what appeared to be the "lead dog" of the pack latched onto Lucky and refused to let go.

Ashley was able to fend off the pack and save his dog, which has been in surgery all day to recover.

"I backed up, grabbed a piece of firewood, hit him with it, and then the whole pack took off down front street, down south," Ashley said. “We don’t have any kind of program down here set up to get rid of them or helps with it."

"It's rather frightening,” said neighbor Janice Parker, as she walked her own dog by Ashley’s home. “Because it could be concern for the whole community."

Located in Alexander County, the Village of Tamms does not have access to a local animal control facility.

Ashley said the Illinois Department of Agriculture is trying to track down the pack.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:12:18 GMT

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

  • More Missourians need to buckle up!

    More Missourians need to buckle up!

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:11:35 GMT

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

  • Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:09:23 GMT

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly