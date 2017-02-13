Cape Riverfront Market to hold vendor meeting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Riverfront Market to hold vendor meeting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Riverfront Market will hold a vendor meeting on February 28 at 6 p.m.

For those interested in being a vendor for the upcoming 2017 season, the meeting will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 235 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The market, located at 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, is operated under Old Town Cape, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that promotes the revitalization of downtown.

The market opens May 6 and will continue every Saturday through October 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

A variety of vendors go to the market and offer farm goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, as well as specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.

Items must be produced within 100 miles of the market.

