Rams release Turley

Controversial offensive tackle released by Rams

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Kyle Turley has been released after failing a physical. Turley missed last season with a back injury and then clashed with coach Mike Martz in the offseason. He was designated as waived/failed physical by the team earlier this week, although there's been no official announcement. The Rams will take a salary cap hit of one-point-eight-two (M) million dollars this year and five-point-four-seven (M) million in 2006. The Rams today also cleared wide receiver Isaac Bruce to return to the field. Bruce didn't participate in the team's three-day minicamp over the weekend due to an abnormality in a heart test. But the team expects him to return to team activities this week.

