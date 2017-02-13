2 charged in connection to child abuse investigation in Mississi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 charged in connection to child abuse investigation in Mississippi Co., MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Joshua Dephonte Johnson (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office) Joshua Dephonte Johnson (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
Destiny Elizabeth Patrick (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office) Destiny Elizabeth Patrick (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two Mississippi County, Missouri residents are facing felony charges after in investigation into allegations of child abuse.

Joshua Dephonte Johnson, 22, of Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of child abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

Destiny Elizabeth Patrick, 18, of East Prairie, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree and failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse/neglect.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the mandated reporter charge comes from a violation of Patrick's legal duty as a certified nurse assistant to report suspected child abuse.

Sheriff Hutcheson said the investigation began on Sunday morning when the sheriff's office received a report of child abuse alleged to have taken place at a home in rural Mississippi County.

He said Sergeant Ryan Hill discussed the report with a caseworker from the Missouri Children's Division and identified the suspect as Wisconsin-native Joshua Johnson, who was found a short time later and arrested.

Sheriff Hutcheson said they found probable cause to believe Johnson allegedly slammed the infant's head into the side of a bed on the first night; and on the other two nights, had allegedly hit the infant repeatedly with a blunt object.

Despite allegedly noticing new and progressively worse injuries to the infant each night she left the baby with Johnson, authorities say Patrick failed to report the abuse or get medical attention.

Instead, she allegedly continued to leave her one-year-old daughter with Johnson nightly until the alleged abuse was discovered by the baby's father.

Destiny Patrick was released on Monday afternoon, February 13 after posting a $75,000 surety bond.

Joshua Johnson remained in the Mississippi County Detention Center with his bond set at $200,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Bike Rodeo for all ages coming to Rend Lake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:12:18 GMT

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

    The Bike Rodeo is coming to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, May 20th. 

  • More Missourians need to buckle up!

    More Missourians need to buckle up!

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:11:35 GMT

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

    Safety belt usage in Missouri has slowly risen over the past 17 years, but residents of the show-me-state could be better.  

  • Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Mound City breaks ground on new water tower

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:09:23 GMT

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    The community of Mound City will soon get a new water tower.  Monday, the city along with the general contractors, Phoenix Fabricators and subcontractors Southwest Construction started the beginning stages of the water tower. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly