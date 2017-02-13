Trivia Night in Jackson benefits United Way of Southeast Missouri

The United Way of Southeast Missouri and the Bank of Missouri are teaming up to have a good time and raise money for charity at the same time, and you're invited.

Trivia Night will take place at the Jackson Civic Center will host the Trivia Night on Friday, Feb. 24.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the competition starts at 7 p.m.

Teams can pre-register at any Bank of Missouri location in Southeast Missouri before the event, or register the day of the event.

Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks of their own choice.

If you have questions, you can call 573-243-9300.

