Cape Girardeau squad car hit by drunk driver

An early morning traffic stop in Cape Girardeau took a scary turn on Sunday after an alleged drunk driver slammed into a patrol car.

According to the police department, an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and Clark.

A second officer pulled up behind to assist.

We're told both cars had their emergency lights activated.

An alleged intoxicated or impaired driver slammed into the second patrol vehicle which was pushed into the first squad car.

The driver was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Neither officer was hurt.

