54 confirmed reports of Southeast MO State students with mumps

Top seeded Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri State 14-9 Thursday in the 2nd round of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
If you're going to spend a lot of time outdoors, you need to be cautious around wildlife.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are looking for a man they say may have information on an assault case they are investigating.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
An alert driver may have saved a man's life after a crash near Chaffee on Wednesday, May 24.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
