Shots fired in Carbondale, investigation underway

Police in Carbondale are looking for a man who allegedly fired shots at two people.

It happened in the 500 block of South Rawlings Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

According to police, the victims said a black man fired at them from a dark grey or black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

No one got hurt.

Investigators say the suspect and victims may be acquaintances.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call police at 618-457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.