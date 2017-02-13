Sacred Heart School & Preschool closed due to flu outbreak

The flu and other illnesses are really packing a punch in Poplar Bluff.

Sacred Heart School and Preschool will be closed on Tues., Feb. 14 and Wed., Feb 15 to give students time to get well.

School leaders will clean the buildings again in an effort to get rid of all the germs.

According to Principal Monique Gribbins, the district actually had more students out on Mon., Feb. 13 than last week when the school shut down due to illness.

