Murray State University’s Melanie McCallon Seib accepts Fulbright award to study in India

McCallon Seib is one of 11 United States citizens chosen to receive a Fulbright award that enables her to participate in the Fulbright International Education Administrators Seminars in India.

The Fulbright award is primarily for presidents, directors and deans who work directly with international education and are committed to international engagement.

Some Fulbright alumni have gone on to become Nobel Prize winners.

McCallon Seib will have the opportunity to meet IEA officials and those who run higher education institutes in India.

"The Fulbright award is an outstanding and well-deserved achievement for Melanie,” said Renae Duncan, acting provost and vice president of academic affairs. “This recognition clearly reflects her service to Murray State University in making our Study Abroad program so successful and impactful for many of our students."

After teaching in Japan, she was inspired to return to Murray State to receive her Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.

She has worked in Murray State’s study abroad office for 16 years.

She has directed and assisted on study abroad programs in Belize, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland and South Korea and led various workshops and sessions at Council on International Education, NAFSA: Association of International Educators and the Forum on Education Abroad.

Several IEA programs are hosted all around the world, but McCallon Seib said one of her Indian graduate assistants inspired her to apply for the India program. Gautham Rao was a graduate student at Murray State more than 10 years ago.

“He taught me so much about human compassion … and he taught me so much about the person I want to be,” said McCallon Seib. “He saw the world in a way I wanted to see the world. He effortlessly turned someone's mistake into an opportunity to implement self-improvement.”

McCallon Seib said the need to bridge the gap between America and India is great because it is the hardest place to get students to go and where the University has the most trouble solidifying programs.

She explained that studying abroad is not a limited experience that aims to educate only wealthy students.

“The recognition is confirmation of the work we do at Murray State’s international education by a group that is highly dedicated to international advancement,” said McCallon Seib. “We are doing what we need to be doing and it is because of this team that we have the numbers to prove that students are always at the center of what we do.”

