Man arrested on a drinking, drug charges in Poplar Bluff

A man was arrested on a slew of charges after being caught stealing a license plate on a vehicle in the Super 8 Motel parking lot in Poplar Bluff.

On February, 12 around 5:30 a.m., Officer Zachary Tubb and Sgt. Joe Wardin contacted two subjects at the Super 8 Motel in reference to the stolen license plate displayed on a vehicle on the parking lot.

During the investigation, Nicholas Kemp granted consent to search his hotel room and a cloth bag he was carrying. This search yielded 353 grams of crystal methamphetamine (with a street value of approximately $35,000), drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Kemp was interviewed by Chief Danny Whiteley and Det. Scott Phelps.

After the interview, Chief Whiteley and Det. Scott Phelps went to the Corning Police Dept. and made contact with Sergeant Chris King (Corning Police Dept.) and Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.

A search warrant was obtained in Arkansas and served on the residence of Kevin Hensley in Corning, Arkansas. An additional 75 grams of crystal meth and three firearms were located, with two males and and one female taken into custody by Arkansas authorities. The Cape Office of the ATF was contacted for assistance in the investigation along with DEA.

Nicholas Kemp is in the Butler County jail with a $100,000 cash only bond and is charged with second-degree Drug Trafficking unlawful possession of a firearm and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

