Crews respond to natural gas leak in Scott City

One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
A new gun dealer licensing bill is currently trying to be pushed through the Illinois senate.
A man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 15 to being a sex offender and not reporting his address change.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A mother's work is never done. That's certainly the case for a momma raccoon in Cape Girardeau.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.
The Charleston County School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a Mount Pleasant elementary school principal's controversial resignation letter.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
