Crews respond to natural gas leak in Scott City

One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
A Doniphan man is charged with four federal counts of making false statements about two helicopters that are owned by the Department of Defense.
Sikeston DPS made 12 arrests within the city for various arrest warrants on Wednesday, May 17.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A man from Martin, Tennessee is behind bars accused of murder.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
