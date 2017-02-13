Crews respond to natural gas leak in Scott City

Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in Scott City.

According to the Scott City Fire Department, the leak was at the intersection of Emma and Second Street West.

The leak was capped around 10:10 a.m.

Streets in a 1 block radius were blocked off as crews worked the scene.

Scott City Fire Department, Scott City Police, and Scott City Public Works were on the scene.

