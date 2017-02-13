Renovations coming to Downtown Cape

Drivers in Downtown Cape, listen up

The city will be renovating the sidewalks starting Wednesday, February 14.

This is all part of the city's plan to help revitalize Downtown with updates to Main Street's sidewalks and lighting.

The plans were delayed, however, when they found some problems with the sewer lines that had to be repaired.

The construction should not affect businesses.

It is expected to be complete in late May.

