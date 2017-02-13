Multiple crews respond to West Frankfort house fire

A house fire near West Frankfort, Ill. took crews more than two hours to put out.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Highway 149 east of West Frankfort at 6:38 a.m.

Investigators believe an electrical box connected to the home sparked the fire.

A bedroom was burned and the rest of the house has some smoke damage.

We're told the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

Crews from Benton, Ziegler, Ewing-Northern, Carterville, and Johnston City helped fight the fire.

