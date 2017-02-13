February 14 celebrity birthdays

You may not recognize her without her long braids and samurai sword. She has the role of Michonne on the AMC series The Walking Dead. Danai Gurira is 39 today.

He's the lead singer of Matchbox 20 who can be heard on songs like 3 A.M., Bent and Unwell. But his biggest hit of all was when he teamed up with Santana for the single Smooth. It won him a Grammy. Rob Thomas is 45 today.

He's a country music star who had a string of hits in the 1970's and 80's. They included: Midnight Hauler, Loving Up a Storm, I Keep Coming Back and many others. Razzy Bailey is 78 today.

He's the quarterback who led the Bills to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990's. Unfortunately, Buffalo lost all four. NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 57 today.

