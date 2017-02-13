Advance, MO man seriously hurt in crash

An Advance man was seriously injured in an early Sunday morning crash in Stoddard County.

The crash happened on Route K about one-mile south of Route BB around 2:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Ethan Manuel for some unknown reason drove his SUV off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Manuel was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers report Manual was not wearing a seat belt and his vehicle was badly damaged in the crash.

