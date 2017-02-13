Did you feel it? 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of KY, MO

There is a chance you felt the ground shake some if you live near western Kentucky and southeastern Missouri..

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake rattled about parts of western KY, including Paducah, Mayfield and even parts of southeast Missouri.

Here's s look at some of the cities:

3 mi S of La Center, Kentucky

20 mi W of Paducah, Kentucky

26 mi NW of Mayfield, Kentucky

ESE of Cape Girardeau, Missouri

34 mi WNW of Nashville, Tennessee

The USGS says the New Madrid seismic zone of southeast Missouri and adjacent States is the most seismically active in North America east of the Rockies.

