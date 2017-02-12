Artwork of Southeast faculty member to be displayed at February Annual Artist Collective

Artwork by Southeast Missouri State University sculpture Professor Chris Wubbena will be on display Feb. 18 at the February Annual Uptown Jackson Artist Collective in Jackson, Missouri.

The event is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High St. Admission is free.

Wubbena is one of seven regional artists displaying their works of art.

“It’s an honor to show with all these people in this space,” he said.

“I’m excited to be a part of an exhibition in a city that is growing its cultural events and showing its hometown pride in new ways. It’s going to be a good show.”

Wubbena will have an eight-foot steel and painted concrete sculpture on display at the event.

The abstract, geological form is meant to have audiences question art and reality, he said.

“With art, sometimes the meanings can change or blur over time and be different to different people and different times,” Wubbena said.

“Even sometimes our view of reality is blocked or deterred and that’s where the concrete comes in blocking the window formed between the two stones sitting on top of each other.”

