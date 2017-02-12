Baptist Health Provides Defibrillators to 15 Rural Churches.

Paducah, KY - The Congregational Network for Healthcare at Baptist Health Paducah recently presented automated external defibrillators to 15 rural churches. Training was also provided.

The Congregational Network for Healthcare was a new initiative launched last year to improve the health of out community by partnering with local churches. The network's aim is to provide a continuity of care to patients after they leave the hospital with the help of volunteers representing congregations throughout the region.

The funding for the defibrillators was provided by Baptist Health Foundation Paducah and the Baptist Health Auxiliary. Churches were chosen based on their rural locations and distance from available medical assistance. They are also members of the network.

The churches are Antioch Baptist; Barlow (First Baptist and Providence Baptist); Kevil; La Center First Baptist; St. Charles Catholic, Bardwell; St. Denis Catholic, Fancy Farm; Melber Church of Christ; Community Fellowship Baptist, Hickory; Sugar Creek Baptist and Lake City Baptist, Grand Rivers; Ledbetter United Methodist; Smithland United Methodist; New Bethel Missionary Baptist and Briensburg United Methodist, Benton and Heath Church of Christ, West Paducah.

"Our Congregational Network for Healthcare navigators, Rick Johnson and Ruthanne Cockrell, have been working for almost a year to secure funding and recognize churches that have a need for an AED," said Joel Jackson, interim director of pastoral care. " Many churches have voiced an interest in having their own defibrillators and we are happy to be able to provide this potential life-saving device. The network is just another way we can demonstrate the love of Christ by providing and coordinating care and improving health in our community."

For More information about the Congregational Network for Healthcare, phone 270.415.7695 or 270.415.7694.

