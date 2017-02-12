Baptist Health Provides Defibrillators to 15 Rural Churches.

Eric A. Goodholm graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Eric A. Goodholm graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee has a towering new exhibit. A Titan One Missile standing 110 foot tall is now on permanent display at the park.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee has a towering new exhibit. A Titan One Missile standing 110 foot tall is now on permanent display at the park
Downtown cape is open after a few months of being closed for construction. The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights. A project that began back on February 15th of this year.
Downtown cape is open after a few months of being closed for construction. The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights. A project that began back on February 15th of this year.
A Malden, Missouri woman will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.
A Malden, Missouri woman will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will met on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will met on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.