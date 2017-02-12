Cape Girardeau Nature Center to host Build a Bluebird House prog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Nature Center to host Build a Bluebird House program

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
Spring is coming and the bluebirds will be looking for a new home soon.

Your family can build a wooden birdhouse for the feathered friends in your yard.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a program to do exactly that.

The program will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m.

It is free but requires registration.

