Cape Girardeau Nature Center to host Build a Bluebird House program

Spring is coming and the bluebirds will be looking for a new home soon.

Your family can build a wooden birdhouse for the feathered friends in your yard.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be hosting a program to do exactly that.

The program will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m.

It is free but requires registration.

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.