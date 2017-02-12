Saline Co., IL man killed after crash involving semi truck in Williamson Co.

An Illinois man was killed on Sunday after an early morning crash in Williamson County.

County Coroner Michael Burke said Carl Austin Gollihur, 21, of Eldorado, was traveling east on Rt. 13 at around 3:51 a.m. when he struck a semi truck that was crossing an intersection at DeYoung Frontage Road.

Gollihur was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.