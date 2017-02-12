Saline Co., IL man killed after crash involving semi truck in Williamson Co.

Eric A. Goodholm graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Eric A. Goodholm graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee has a towering new exhibit. A Titan One Missile standing 110 foot tall is now on permanent display at the park.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee has a towering new exhibit. A Titan One Missile standing 110 foot tall is now on permanent display at the park
Downtown cape is open after a few months of being closed for construction. The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights. A project that began back on February 15th of this year.
Downtown cape is open after a few months of being closed for construction. The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights. A project that began back on February 15th of this year.
A Malden, Missouri woman will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.
A Malden, Missouri woman will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will met on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will met on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...