Burn ban issued for Horseshoe Lake Fire District

According to Horseshoe Lake Fire Chief Michael Honey, the Horseshoe Lake Fire District is currently under a burn ban due to dry, windy conditions.

The ban will remain in place until the area gets a sufficient amount of rain.

Chief Honey asks people under the ban not to burn anything until the ban is lifted.

