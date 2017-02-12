Burn ban issued for Horseshoe Lake Fire District - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

According to Horseshoe Lake Fire Chief Michael Honey, the Horseshoe Lake Fire District is currently under a burn ban due to dry, windy conditions.

The ban will remain in place until the area gets a sufficient amount of rain.

Chief Honey asks people under the ban not to burn anything until the ban is lifted.

