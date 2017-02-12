Stoddard Co. fire officials responded to old feed mill fire near - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stoddard Co. fire officials responded to old feed mill fire near Bloomfield, MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

Officials in Stoddard County responded to a fire on County Road 524 near Bloomfield on Sunday afternoon, February 12.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, an old feed mill on a private property farm caught fire.

No one was hurt and, at this time, they do not have a cause of the fire.

Dexter, Puxico, Advance and Bloomfield Fire Departments responded.

