Stoddard Co. fire officials responded to old feed mill fire near Bloomfield, MO

Officials in Stoddard County responded to a fire on County Road 524 near Bloomfield on Sunday afternoon, February 12.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, an old feed mill on a private property farm caught fire.

No one was hurt and, at this time, they do not have a cause of the fire.

Dexter, Puxico, Advance and Bloomfield Fire Departments responded.

