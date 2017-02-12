Battle for Ohio Valley Conference basketball title heats up

With just two weeks remaining in the Ohio Valley basketball season the race for the OVC West title is up for grabs.

Three teams are currently battling for the top spot and one of the top seeds in the conference tournament.

Tennessee Martin currently holds the top spot with a half game lead over Murray State.

Southeast Missouri is also in the mix just one game out.

The battle for top spot could come down to the final game of the regular season when Murray State visits Tennessee Martin.

