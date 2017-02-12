Caruthersville nightclub, site of deadly shooting, temporarily closed

A Caruthersville, Missouri nightclub, the site of a recent deadly shooting, has been temporarily closed.

Mayor Mike McGraw said that Club Envy will be closed on Saturday, February 25.

According to the mayor, the owner of the club relinquished his business license.

This comes two days after the city council decided to allow the club to stay open for a pre-planned party.

People associated with the club pleaded to the council to stay open on Saturday because a large amount of money was already invested; however, the mayor said the safety of the community comes first.

Council members say the club was in violation of city ordinance Section 311.480 RSMo concerning allegations of people drinking liquor there when the club doesn't have a liquor license.

However, people associated with the club maintain that no alcohol was served on the morning of the Feb. 12 shooting.

Victim's family speaks publicly for first time

The parents of the man killed outside of the nightclub are talking publicly for the first time.

Family members say they are still trying to figure out exactly why this could happen to Freddie Rogers, Jr.

"I think it never should've opened up," Freddie and Hurtis Rogers said. "I think now that it opened up and somebody lost their life, our son lost his life. I think it should be closed and never opened again."

Rogers died from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

His parents, Hurtis and Freddie Rogers, Sr. said their son was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It ain't going to do nothing to bring him back, but I hope they do right by him, I'll say it like that. Do right by him."

Community leaders speak out after deadly shooting

Caruthersville Mayor Mike McGraw said this a tragedy that won't soon be forgotten.

During this tough time, he said he wants to assure residents that it will be his duty to help the city move forward.

The mayor said he is starting an investigation into Club Envy. He said he plans to review the club's compliance with city ordinances and decide if there are any new measures that need to be in place so something like this can never happen again.

Mayor McGraw said his hope is for the community to move forward as one, regardless of individual friendships, social or economic position and race.

1 dead, several injured in nightclub shooting

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Club Envy.

Travis Ware and Anton "DunnDunn" Jones both face charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal action.

One person was killed and five others were hurt in the shooting.

Freddie Rodgers, Jr. was shot in the abdomen. He died at the hospital.

Investigators say another man was shot in the head.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said a party started in Kennett, and then people went to Caruthersville to resume the party at Club Envy.

There were around 300 people in the club at the time of the shooting, according to Parrott.

During an interview, Ware told investigators that a fight started between his sister and another man.

He told investigators his sister asked for his help during the fight.

Court documents show that Ware said he wanted to be honest about what happened, but wanted an attorney.

He had a gunshot wound to the upper arm.

Witnesses told investigators that Jones fired several rounds at the club and that one of his rounds hit Rodgers.

Residents we talked to at the time said of the shooting said this needs to stop.

"They need to get to the bottom of it and never let it happen again if they can keep from it because there's so much meanness going on in the world."

Ware and Jones are both being held without bond.

