Caruthersville nightclub, site of deadly shooting, temporarily closed

According to the manager, eight full-time employees work in the Auto Center.
According to the manager, eight full-time employees work in the Auto Center.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
A ceremony to honor fallen men and women in law-enforcement was held in McCracken County Monday.
A ceremony to honor fallen men and women in law-enforcement was held in McCracken County Monday.
The City of Carbondale Police Department has confirmed that Lee Batie has been found and is safe.
The City of Carbondale Police Department has confirmed that Lee Batie has been found and is safe.
A woman out of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison on one count of participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, a class x felony.
A woman out of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison on one count of participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, a class x felony.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.