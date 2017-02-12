Cape Girardeau, MO bar offers counter event on Valentine's Day

A Cape Girardeau bar is offering an alternative to the usual cards, candy and hearts and flowers of Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, February 14, Ragsdales will host an anti-Valentine's Day party.

"[The party] is for anybody that wants to go out on Valentine's Day and not be bombarded with the lovey dovey side of it," Key-V Williams, Ragsdales manager, said.

The event will feature a DJ, a champagne toast at midnight and a shredder to destroy the remnants of past relationships.

"Old pictures, letters. You name it and shred it," Williams said. "We've all gone through a relationship and had those pictures, letters that we needed to get rid of for closure. To move on."

Though billed as a counter to an "unimaginative, consumerist-oriented and entirely arbitrary, manipulative and shallow interpretation of romance," the anti-Valentine's Day party is not a meeting of the lonely hearts club; it's a celebration of being single, said Williams.

"It's for anybody who wants to say 'Hey I'm single, and that's okay, because I can have a good time anyway'."

While singles will be the guests of honor, couples are also welcome to attend.

"I've had couples say they are coming to get away from the 'over saturated love fest' they'll be subjected to that night," Williams said. "Their words. Not mine."

