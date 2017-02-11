Sports scores for 2/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sports scores for 2/11

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
(KFVS) -
NCAA Division I Men's College Basketball
Semo 80 EIU 86 (OT)
Evansville 75 SIU 70
(15) Kentucky 67 Alabama 58
Vanderbilt 52 Missouri 72
NCAA Division I Women's College Basketball
Semo 107 EIU 65

High school boy's basketball: 

Graves County: 81 U.H.A.: 56

Blues go on a 4 game win streak with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadians. 

