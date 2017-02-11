KSP respond to deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co., KY

The Kentucky State Police responded to deadly a single-vehicle injury collision on Saturday, February 11.

The crash occurred just east of Graham on Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway around 3:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Iva Magaline Thixton 42, of Louisville, was driving her car traveling eastbound on Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway. Thixton's vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway causing her to overcorrect.

She was unable to regain control and the vehicle exited the eastbound shoulder.

The left side of Thixton's vehicle then struck a tree and came to final rest off the roadway.

Thixton was transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital by ambulance. She was later flown by PHI Medical Helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville where she later died.

There were no passengers in Thixton's vehicle.

Thixton was not wearing a seat belt.

