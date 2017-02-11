Three Rivers College to host HiSet test in Caruthersville, MO

Three Rivers College will host the HiSET High School Equivalency Test in Caruthersville this March.

The exam will be offered at Three Rivers College's Caruthersville location Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The registration period for this test closes on March 15.

"Three Rivers campus in Poplar Bluff normally offers the HiSET test one Saturday each month," said Diane Patterson, coordinator of Testing & Assessment at Three Rivers College. "We're offering this so that people in surrounding areas can have a chance to take the HiSET closer to home."

The HiSET is an online test taken at a certified test center.

The test covers writing, essay, math, science, social studies and reading.

Those interested in taking the test should go to hiset.ets.org to register, pay and schedule the test.

The test cost $20 per subtest, and that may be taken up to three times.

A $7 testing fee per subtest is required each time.

For those interested in taking HiSET classes before taking the test, call the Poplar Bluff Adult Education and Literacy Center at (573)686-2011, between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday, for more information or to locate an AEL center near you.

