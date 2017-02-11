Scott Trade Center to get a face lift - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Trade Center to get a face lift

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
The Scott Trade Center in St. Louis is getting a face lift.

The city just approved 64 million dollars in renovations for the facility.

The Scott Trade Center was built in the early 1990s and is home to the St. Louis Blues

City leaders hope the upgrades will attract more events.

