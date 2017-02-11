Illinois lawmakers push for automatic voter registration

State lawmakers are making another attempt at bringing automatic voter registration to Illinois.

Democrats filed bills in the House and Senate on Friday that would automatically register people to vote when they visit certain state agencies, like the Secretary of State's office to apply for a driver's license.

You would have the option to opt out.

Last year, Gov. Rauner vetoed the idea calling for more safeguards.

If approved, it would take effect in July of next year.

