Illinois lawmakers push for automatic voter registration

Taking a look down your Facebook feed, you might notice posts asking for assistance helping to identify people involved in crimes. Sometimes these are from law enforcement like the Cape Girardeau Police Department but often times it's from regular citizens.
Taking a look down your Facebook feed, you might notice posts asking for assistance helping to identify people involved in crimes. Sometimes these are from law enforcement like the Cape Girardeau Police Department but often times it's from regular citizens.
Heartland Weekend traveled to some of the best fishing holes all within a half hour's drive of Cape Girardeau. Here's your guide to the top 5.
Heartland Weekend traveled to some of the best fishing holes all within a half hour's drive of Cape Girardeau. Here's your guide to the top 5.
Due to the housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois people are speaking out including even the youngest of residents. Sixth graders in the Cairo School District decided to write to Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of US Dept of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.
Due to the housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois people are speaking out including even the youngest of residents. Sixth graders in the Cairo School District decided to write to Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of US Dept of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.
Just because this cyber attack is focusing on big corporations, tech companies say your home computer is just as prone to these attacks.
Just because this cyber attack is focusing on big corporations, tech companies say your home computer is just as prone to these attacks.
The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.
The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.