Wife, step-son indicted for KKK leader's murder

The wife and step-son charged with murder in the shooting death of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Leadwood were indicted for murder on Friday, March 10.

Malissa Ancona and her son, Paul Jinkerson, Jr., 24, appeared in court on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Ancona and Jinkerson both face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

The mother and son are accused of shooting and killing Frank Ancona at his home in the 1100 block of Mill Street in Leadwood, Missouri in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 9.

Ancona is being held without bond. She was due in court on Feb. 28 for a bond reduction hearing.

According to court documents, Jinkerson is accused of shooting and killing Frank Ancona while he was asleep in his bed.

A detective with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office wrote there was "extensive blood evidence in the master bedroom."

He also wrote that Malissa Ancona admitted during an interview that her biological son shot and killed her husband.

Investigators say Ancona's body was put in Jinkerson's vehicle and dumped near Big River in Belgrade, Missouri.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said Ancona, 51, was found on the bank of a river in Washington County, Missouri by a woman and her children who were going to the area to fish.

Washington County Coroner Brian DeClue said autopsy results show Ancona died from a gunshot to the head.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office learned of the disappearance of Ancona on Friday. During the investigation, they learned that Ancona's vehicle was found by a United States Federal Forest Service employee on Federal Forest Service Property.

Malissa Ancona said Frank was the Imperial Wizard with the KKK in St. Francois County.

Frank Ancona spoke with KFVS12 in 2012 after a city ruling in Cape Girardeau allowed the KKK to hold demonstrations.

Malissa said she last spoke with Frank on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. before he left for his job.

"He has an out of state job and had to make a run," Malissa said.

Malissa also added that she got a call from his job and they told her that he never came into work.

"I checked the phone records. There were no incoming or outgoing calls on his phone that day," Malissa stated.

Malissa did say she tried calling him three hours after she talked with him that morning but it went straight to voice mail.

"Frank and I weren't getting along too well," Malissa said. "We were working on our marriage. He told me when he got back he was filing for divorce and took a bag of clothes with him."

