Wife, step-son indicted for KKK leader's murder

Kids in Cape Girardeau, Missouri were treated to a day filled with fun on Wednesday, May 17.
One person died and three others were injured after a tree fell at a retirement center in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday, May 17.
Illinois Senate Democrats plan to vote on the "grand bargain" budget compromise.
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after three boys allegedly took a "joy ride" in a school bus on Monday, May 15.
Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri said they are prepared when dealing with serious drugs on traffic stops and you’d be surprised how often there are close calls with serious opioid drugs like Fentanyl.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.
