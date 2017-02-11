4 people arrested after police respond to drug deal, attempted robbery in Paducah, KY

Officials in Paducah, Kentucky are investigating after 4 people were arrested Friday following an attempted drug deal and robbery.

Paducah Police Officers responded to the Baymont Inn just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, after a 911 call was received from the hotel.

Officers arrived on scene and encountered two men, later identified as Dequarelle N. Meadows, 27, and Jeremy L. Baker, 25, both of Metropolis, Ill., attempting to drive away from the area.

Other officers found a third man, identified as Isaiah E. Cruz, 24, also of Metropolis, hiding near the hotel. Police found a semi-automatic handgun and several pounds of marijuana next to Cruz.

Subsequent investigation conducted by Paducah Police detectives revealed that a fourth man, Carrington Byas, 28, of West Paducah, was meeting Baker in one of the hotel rooms for a pre-arranged drug deal.

Baker, Meadows and Cruz allegedly had conspired to rob Byas. Cruz and Meadows entered the room. Cruz was wearing a mask and was armed with the handgun. A brief struggle ensued and everybody involved ran from the room.

As of early Friday afternoon, search warrants for the hotel room and two cars had been executed. In addition to the handgun previously mentioned, detectives recovered a total of more than six pounds of marijuana and $5,600 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

The Paducah Police Department wants to emphasize that there is no ongoing concern for the public.

Cruz, Baker and Meadows were all charged with robbery. Byas was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 5 lbs.

