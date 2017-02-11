Farmington PD name suspect in case involving stolen UTV, subsequent chase

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Butler County, Missouri has some extra sand bags that are free for the taking.
Governor Eric Greitens announced on Monday, May 15 that teams of local, state and federal disaster specialists will assess flooding and severe storm damage in six more Missouri counties.
The Gordonville Fire Protection District flags were at half-staff on Monday, May15 for National Police Officer Memorial Day.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
