Farmington PD name suspect in case involving stolen UTV, subsequent chase

Police in Farmington, Missouri are searching for a man they believe to be connected to the theft of an ATV on Tuesday.

Officials say a Polaris Razer UTV was stolen during the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 7 from a local UTV/ATV dealer in Farmington.

An officer's patrol car was struck by the UTV during an escape. None of the officers were hurt during this event.

Officials say Scott D. Parr, 33, is the prime suspect in the case. His last address was near Fredericktown in the Madison County area.

Police say he has a history of resisting arrest, and advise others to not approach him if he is seen. You're asked to contact 911 or your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible if you see him or know of his whereabouts.

Current charges against against Parr include assault, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, burglary, property damage, and resisting arrest.

